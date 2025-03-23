Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 609 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,341,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PTC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

