Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gartner by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,861,000 after purchasing an additional 65,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 2.7 %

IT stock opened at $430.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.37 and its 200 day moving average is $507.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $409.50 and a one year high of $584.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $546.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

