Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

