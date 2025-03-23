Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,332 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

