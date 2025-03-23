Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 342.9% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 101.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after buying an additional 400,198 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,006,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 228,977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $9,008,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,763,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 186,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,543.89. This trade represents a 45.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

