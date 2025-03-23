JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Announces Earnings Results

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 30.15 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 92.61%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Price Performance

Shares of LON JCH opened at GBX 740 ($9.55) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 729.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 714.72. The company has a market cap of £411.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a twelve month low of GBX 668 ($8.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 757.55 ($9.78).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 10.65 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is 33.69%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

