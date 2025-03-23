Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 77,803 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $24,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $92.84 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

