Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,962 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

