Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,444 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

