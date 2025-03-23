Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 13,708 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,054,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,053,000 after buying an additional 122,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

