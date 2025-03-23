Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $117,000 Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $1,390,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,890. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,373 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.