Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of Big Rock Brewery stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.20. Big Rock Brewery has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.11.
About Big Rock Brewery
