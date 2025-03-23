Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 15,699 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,505,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.48. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

