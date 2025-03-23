Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 26,214 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

