Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 19,996 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JCI opened at $82.64 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

