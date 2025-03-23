Emerald Advisers LLC Has $14.36 Million Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,501.68. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $512,497. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

