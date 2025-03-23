Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 607,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,909,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,226,000 after purchasing an additional 227,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.