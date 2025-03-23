Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $6.42 Million in YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 642,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.08% of YHN Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

YHN Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of YHNA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. YHN Acquisition I Limited has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

About YHN Acquisition I

YHN Acquisition I Limited is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. YHN Acquisition I Limited is based in New York.

