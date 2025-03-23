Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $6.42 Million in YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 642,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.08% of YHN Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
YHN Acquisition I Stock Performance
Shares of YHNA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. YHN Acquisition I Limited has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.70.
About YHN Acquisition I
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YHN Acquisition I
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Trading Halts Explained
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YHNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for YHN Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YHN Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.