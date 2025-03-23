Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 580 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equifax by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.02 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.52.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.