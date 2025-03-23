Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.