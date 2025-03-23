Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CHD opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

