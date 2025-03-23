Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $362.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.65. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

