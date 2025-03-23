Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1071491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GLNCY
Glencore Trading Down 3.9 %
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.