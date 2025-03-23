Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1071491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Glencore Trading Down 3.9 %

About Glencore

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

