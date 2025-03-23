ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) traded up 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The firm has a market cap of £361.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 352.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

