Magnetar Financial LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 40,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $213,642.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,752.68. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,692 shares of company stock worth $1,980,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.38 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.