Parallel Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,645,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 70.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.07.

Waters Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $365.75 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.28.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

