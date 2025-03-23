Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

View Our Latest Report on COOP

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.