Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $10.81

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

