Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

