66 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $369.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.