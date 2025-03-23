Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,745 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,051,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

