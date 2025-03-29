Great Wall Motor (GWLLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Great Wall Motor to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $41.27 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.