Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after buying an additional 88,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $598.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.46.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

