OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Home Depot stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.98 and its 200 day moving average is $398.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

