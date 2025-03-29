Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2833 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$66.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$64.50 and a 1-year high of C$82.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GRT.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

