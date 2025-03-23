Sei Investments Co. Sells 44,517 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $83,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,947,000 after buying an additional 359,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

