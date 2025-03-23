Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 367,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

