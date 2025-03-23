Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,336 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $289.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.03 and a 200 day moving average of $367.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

