Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,262,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average is $165.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

