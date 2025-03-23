Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

MTSI stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

