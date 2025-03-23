Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.