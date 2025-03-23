iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 429.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,015 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

