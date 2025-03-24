Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.
Nephros Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.19. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.55.
About Nephros
