Clune & Associates LTD. Invests $9.21 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 670,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

