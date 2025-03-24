United Services Automobile Association Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $255.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

