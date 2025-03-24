Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 771,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on D. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $54.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

