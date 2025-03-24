Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $480.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.45. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

