Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 932,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after acquiring an additional 130,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.6 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

