United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

