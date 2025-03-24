Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $960.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $959.08 and its 200-day moving average is $859.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.